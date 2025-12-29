Previous
31 Years Since First Date by alophoto
31 Years Since First Date

Nuts that it's been more than 3 decades, 3 states, 3 kids, 3 degrees and countless jobs later.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
gloria jones ace
A wonderful couple capture and congrats on your blessed marriage and family.
December 29th, 2025  
Marloes ace
❤️❤️💪🏻💪🏻🕺🏻💃🏼
December 29th, 2025  
