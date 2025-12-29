Sign up
Previous
Photo 2493
31 Years Since First Date
Nuts that it's been more than 3 decades, 3 states, 3 kids, 3 degrees and countless jobs later.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
1
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
28th December 2025 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mike
,
couple
,
husband
,
wife
,
alselfie
gloria jones
ace
A wonderful couple capture and congrats on your blessed marriage and family.
December 29th, 2025
Marloes
ace
❤️❤️💪🏻💪🏻🕺🏻💃🏼
December 29th, 2025
