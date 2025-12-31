Christmas Ornament Mini Meeees

It's the little things that I notice and enjoy. And often the little things that make me excited.



This was taken at Ohio State at The James, their cancer research hospital yesterday.



We were there signing all of the paperwork and getting the final details for Mike's upcoming procedures.



It turns out he will require much more caregiving than we had previously realized. I'm so grateful I have 50 sick days in the bank as I will need to stay home with him for much of February.



Lots to arrange and figure out, but it will be nice to have extra time with him.