Previous
Photo 2494
Christmas Ornament Mini Meeees
It's the little things that I notice and enjoy. And often the little things that make me excited.
This was taken at Ohio State at The James, their cancer research hospital yesterday.
We were there signing all of the paperwork and getting the final details for Mike's upcoming procedures.
It turns out he will require much more caregiving than we had previously realized. I'm so grateful I have 50 sick days in the bank as I will need to stay home with him for much of February.
Lots to arrange and figure out, but it will be nice to have extra time with him.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
