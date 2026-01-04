Ice Skating Downtown

It's an annual tradition for our family.



This year it was in a different location. We liked the new place, but all found the new skates to be oddly uncomfortable.



On the way downtown while going 80 mph on highway, some punk kids threw an entire Pepperidge Farm chocolate cake at our windshield. Thankfully, Mike is a safe driver and didn't swerve. Big bummer was we had JUST gotten our car washed.



Those kids should be glad that we don't have road rage or anger issues. Realized after, we should have gotten a photo of their license plate. At the time, though, I was busy giving them absolutely no reaction because they were filming the event.



Grateful that the guy at the car wash remembered me and we were able to get a free wash on on the way home. Some frosting required further scrubbing after the car wash. Damn kids!