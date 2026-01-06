Previous
Jesus Loves You! by alophoto
Jesus Loves You!

What a great reminder today! Found this little baby Jesus in a bathroom at Mike's oncologists office.

We were here to find out next steps as he received news yesterday that he didn't qualify for CAR-T therapy. I left him at the office for his infusion. When I arrived home, he called me back because he received a call from his OSU oncologist that he's back in the trial. Both of his oncologists think this is the best next step for him.

Yesterday, I prayed that God would work it out if it's the best next thing for Mike or close the door if it's not. It seems that the door is open again. Praise God!!
6th January 2026

