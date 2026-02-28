Sign up
Photo 2507
Lucas's Wedding Invitation Arrived
I was thrilled to see that they chose one of the photos I took of them on the front.
This weekend, Lucas turns 21. And in a few months, he'll be married.
Don't blink!
28th February 2026
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
3
2
1
365 Year 2 and Beyond
SM-G973U1
19th February 2026 6:47pm
lucas
son
gloria jones
ace
A lovely photo of your son and his soon-to-be wife.
February 28th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
February 28th, 2026
