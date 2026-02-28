Previous
Lucas's Wedding Invitation Arrived by alophoto
Photo 2507

Lucas's Wedding Invitation Arrived

I was thrilled to see that they chose one of the photos I took of them on the front.

This weekend, Lucas turns 21. And in a few months, he'll be married.

Don't blink!
gloria jones ace
A lovely photo of your son and his soon-to-be wife.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
