Previous
Lucas is 21 by alophoto
Photo 2508

Lucas is 21

His birthday was yesterday, March 1. He surprised us with a last minute weekend home.

We took him to a local brewery named March First to celebrate with his friends!

It was a great day!! I can't believe I have a 21 year old, though!!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Happy birthday Lucas! What a lovely photo, smiles all around.
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact