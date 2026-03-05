Previous
Best News Ever!! by alophoto
Photo 2510

Best News Ever!!

We heard words that we've been eagerly waiting for... Mike is in remission!!! Almost a year to the date of his first chemo treatment.

We are so grateful and happy to finally be on the other side of this long and difficult health journey!

Prayers work, God is good, modern medicine is amazing and Mike's medical team has been absolutely outstanding!!

P.S. I always knew he is a superhero!!
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I know you are thrilled congratulations
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact