Previous
Photo 2510
Strawberry Limoncello Margarita
We had a celebratory dinner tonight for a pay raise, a bonus, Mike's amazing health update (remission) and a gorgeous Friday evening.
It was in the 70s today which is so unusual in the winter.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2510
photos
137
followers
121
following
687% complete
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
6th March 2026 5:10pm
Tags
drink
,
toast
,
celebration
