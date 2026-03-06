Previous
Strawberry Limoncello Margarita by alophoto
Strawberry Limoncello Margarita

We had a celebratory dinner tonight for a pay raise, a bonus, Mike's amazing health update (remission) and a gorgeous Friday evening.

It was in the 70s today which is so unusual in the winter.
