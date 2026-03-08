Previous
I Am Still a Runner by alophoto
Photo 2511

I Am Still a Runner

Even though I haven't been a runner in years, I can still run. It felt so good today on the golden hour trails.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
