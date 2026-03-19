Previous
The Church at Dusk by alophoto
Photo 2518

The Church at Dusk

This church is right across the street from our church. I noticed it while driving home last night.

It opened the year I graduated from high school, started college and started dating Mike.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
So not that old then? Beautiful architecture
March 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact