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Previous
Photo 2518
The Church at Dusk
This church is right across the street from our church. I noticed it while driving home last night.
It opened the year I graduated from high school, started college and started dating Mike.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
18th March 2026 8:22pm
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church
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katy
ace
So not that old then? Beautiful architecture
March 19th, 2026
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