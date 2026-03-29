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Previous
Photo 2519
My Sweet New Friend
I was out on my deck yesterday repotting a 12x year old money tree.
I noticed this beautiful female cardinal sitting on the deck not moving even when I approached. I spoke with her and went in eventually for my phone.
I'm wondering if she had hit the window and was stunned. After chatting, and snapping some photos, I prayed over her and she flew away.
Pretty girl!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
28th March 2026 6:13pm
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friend
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Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful shot. I love cardinals.
March 29th, 2026
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