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My Sweet New Friend by alophoto
Photo 2519

My Sweet New Friend

I was out on my deck yesterday repotting a 12x year old money tree.

I noticed this beautiful female cardinal sitting on the deck not moving even when I approached. I spoke with her and went in eventually for my phone.

I'm wondering if she had hit the window and was stunned. After chatting, and snapping some photos, I prayed over her and she flew away.

Pretty girl!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful shot. I love cardinals.
March 29th, 2026  
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