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A 'Bee'utiful Alley by alophoto
Photo 2521

A 'Bee'utiful Alley

Clara and I went on a college visit today to Miami University.

It was a lovely day for our tour and the campus was so pretty in the springtime!!

After the tour, we explored uptown for lunch.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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katy ace
What fascinating art!
March 31st, 2026  
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