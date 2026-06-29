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Chapter 50 by alophoto
Photo 2550

Chapter 50

On Sunday, I celebrated my 50th birthday.

So far, chapter 50 is pretty awesome.

If it's your birthday, you take a selfie.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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