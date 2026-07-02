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Previous
Photo 2551
The Real Sun Shady
We just got back from a Lake Michigan beach away for my birthday. It was pretty awesome!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
29th June 2026 9:00pm
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sunset
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sunglasses
,
beach
,
shades
,
vacation
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