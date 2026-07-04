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Previous
Photo 2553
Holidays with Hope
In just 10 days, our sweet girl will be 15?!?
She's been a precious addition to our family and our kids loved growing up with her. She was their first friend when we moved to Ohio 14 years ago.
Happy 4th of July to my US friends!!
Sorry about that to my British friends;).
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
4th July 2026 10:13am
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