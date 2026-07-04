Previous
Holidays with Hope by alophoto
Photo 2553

Holidays with Hope

In just 10 days, our sweet girl will be 15?!?

She's been a precious addition to our family and our kids loved growing up with her. She was their first friend when we moved to Ohio 14 years ago.

Happy 4th of July to my US friends!!
Sorry about that to my British friends;).
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact