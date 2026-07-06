De Zwaan

We visited this famous windmill in Holland, Michigan, named De Zwaan (which translates to "The Swan"). Originally built in the Netherlands in 1761, it is the only authentic, working Dutch windmill in the United States and is located in the 36-acre municipal park known as Windmill Island Gardens.



We checked out these gardens, the windmill and the adorable town on my birthday. It was pretty incredible to see the insides and climb up 4 stories in the windmill. I wish we had come in May as the park has an amazing tulip event.



Something that I found interesting was that the windmill was actually a mill for grinding grain. I had just thought that they were for wind power?