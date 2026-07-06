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De Zwaan by alophoto
Photo 2555

De Zwaan

We visited this famous windmill in Holland, Michigan, named De Zwaan (which translates to "The Swan"). Originally built in the Netherlands in 1761, it is the only authentic, working Dutch windmill in the United States and is located in the 36-acre municipal park known as Windmill Island Gardens.

We checked out these gardens, the windmill and the adorable town on my birthday. It was pretty incredible to see the insides and climb up 4 stories in the windmill. I wish we had come in May as the park has an amazing tulip event.

Something that I found interesting was that the windmill was actually a mill for grinding grain. I had just thought that they were for wind power?
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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