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Previous
Photo 2556
Going Down to the River
They have made some improvements to our town river park where we always took our kids for river time...stone skipping, wading and even occasional swimming.
They added a stone retaining wall, stone steps and even cleaned up and cleared up some of the woods. Honeysuckle removal and such. They even added those cool adult swings.
It looks great! What an improvement!!
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
4th July 2026 7:20pm
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woods
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park
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golden hour
John Falconer
ace
The sun shining through the girls’ hair really added a lot to this image
July 7th, 2026
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