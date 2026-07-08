Previous
Beach Tunnel Vision by alophoto
Photo 2557

Beach Tunnel Vision

I love the beach, love water, love lakes, hate sharks. I got all of my love satisfied with a Lake Michigan beach trip.

Fresh water, no sharks, and looks just like an ocean beach and only 5 hours from home:).

This was Tunnel Park in Holland, Michigan. The tunnel is through a sand dune to the water.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful framing, blue shades, and lines
July 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact