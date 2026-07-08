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Previous
Photo 2557
Beach Tunnel Vision
I love the beach, love water, love lakes, hate sharks. I got all of my love satisfied with a Lake Michigan beach trip.
Fresh water, no sharks, and looks just like an ocean beach and only 5 hours from home:).
This was Tunnel Park in Holland, Michigan. The tunnel is through a sand dune to the water.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
30th June 2026 12:53pm
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michigan
,
beach
,
tunnel
,
lake
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful framing, blue shades, and lines
July 8th, 2026
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