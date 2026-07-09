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"Big Red" Lighthouse by alophoto
Photo 2558

"Big Red" Lighthouse

Known as one of the most photographed lighthouses, "Big Red", as it is known, is in Holland, Michigan where Lake Macatawa joins with Lake Michigan.

We cruised past it in my birthday paddle boat dinner cruise.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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