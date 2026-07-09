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Previous
Photo 2558
"Big Red" Lighthouse
Known as one of the most photographed lighthouses, "Big Red", as it is known, is in Holland, Michigan where Lake Macatawa joins with Lake Michigan.
We cruised past it in my birthday paddle boat dinner cruise.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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7
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
28th June 2026 6:51pm
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