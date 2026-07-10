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Previous
Photo 2559
The Pole Barn
This was right outside the door of our Airbnb in Michigan.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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5
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
27th June 2026 5:41pm
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michigan
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barn
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