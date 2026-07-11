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Previous
Photo 2560
Clara's Senior Photos
I started this project in 2012 when Clara was only 2.
How is this kid 17 already and a senior in high school.
Time flies!
After doing these photos and seeing how good they turned out, I realized that I need to get in the senior photo game and start offering my services. I've done them for all 3 of my kids.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th July 2026 12:21pm
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senior
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clara
gloria jones
ace
Your daughter is so pretty and you took a perfect senior photo of her.
July 11th, 2026
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