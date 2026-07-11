Previous
Clara's Senior Photos by alophoto
Photo 2560

Clara's Senior Photos

I started this project in 2012 when Clara was only 2.

How is this kid 17 already and a senior in high school.

Time flies!

After doing these photos and seeing how good they turned out, I realized that I need to get in the senior photo game and start offering my services. I've done them for all 3 of my kids.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Your daughter is so pretty and you took a perfect senior photo of her.
July 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact