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The Pool Shark by alophoto
Photo 2561

The Pool Shark

Mike beat me in all 3 games, but I was really close and competitive in the final 2.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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