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Previous
Photo 2562
Lake Isabella at Dusk
After a 7+ hour road trip taking Clara and her friend to camp, I pulled into Lake Isabella to see the sunset. Unfortunately the sun was obscured behind the clouds.
It was still pretty and peaceful, though.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
12th July 2026 8:44pm
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