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Lake Isabella at Dusk by alophoto
Photo 2562

Lake Isabella at Dusk

After a 7+ hour road trip taking Clara and her friend to camp, I pulled into Lake Isabella to see the sunset. Unfortunately the sun was obscured behind the clouds.

It was still pretty and peaceful, though.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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