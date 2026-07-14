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Previous
Photo 2563
Happy 15th Birthday, Hopie!!
Here's to the start of a new year with the very best dog in the world.
We couldn't love her more.
And she'll forever be a puppy to me... the baby of the mama.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
13th July 2026 10:37am
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dog
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hope
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alselfie
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fiveplustwo-awash
Corinne C
ace
Happy Birthday Hope and many more!
July 14th, 2026
Mary Siegle
ace
Awww…Happy Birthday to Hope! Nice self portrait of the two of you.
July 14th, 2026
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