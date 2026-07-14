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Happy 15th Birthday, Hopie!! by alophoto
Photo 2563

Happy 15th Birthday, Hopie!!

Here's to the start of a new year with the very best dog in the world.

We couldn't love her more.

And she'll forever be a puppy to me... the baby of the mama.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Corinne C ace
Happy Birthday Hope and many more!
July 14th, 2026  
Mary Siegle ace
Awww…Happy Birthday to Hope! Nice self portrait of the two of you.
July 14th, 2026  
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