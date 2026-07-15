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Previous
Photo 2564
Oval Beach Sunset
This Lake Michigan beach in Saugatuck, MI, is known as the prettiest fresh water beach in the world.
We visited twice to take in the sunset and I found it pretty spectacular!
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
29th June 2026 9:07pm
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michigan
,
sunset
,
beach
,
silhouettes
,
dunes
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous shot, framing, reflection
July 15th, 2026
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