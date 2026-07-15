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Oval Beach Sunset by alophoto
Photo 2564

Oval Beach Sunset

This Lake Michigan beach in Saugatuck, MI, is known as the prettiest fresh water beach in the world.

We visited twice to take in the sunset and I found it pretty spectacular!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot, framing, reflection
July 15th, 2026  
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