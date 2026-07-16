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Previous
Photo 2565
My Cute as Hell Birthday Mug
My sweet friend makes and sells her pottery. I visited her at the Farmers Market and had to have this adorable mug that brought joy to my life.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
15th July 2026 8:25am
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alselfie
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