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My Cute as Hell Birthday Mug by alophoto
Photo 2565

My Cute as Hell Birthday Mug

My sweet friend makes and sells her pottery. I visited her at the Farmers Market and had to have this adorable mug that brought joy to my life.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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