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Sun Down Top Down by alophoto
Photo 2566

Sun Down Top Down

Back to the beautiful Oval Beach, Michigan.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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