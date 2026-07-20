The Palace of Fine Arts from Chicago World's Fair, 1893

We just finished listening to the audiobook, The Devil in the White City. It was 15 hours long. We started it way back in February when we were driving a ton up to Mike's appointments in Columbus. It is a nonfiction book that contrasted the planning and architectural successes of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair with the dark, calculated murders committed during the same time by H. H. Holmes, recognized as America's first serial killer.



We were driving home from Chicago yesterday afternoon and were passing by the Museum of Science & Industry which is the only building that remains from the World's Fair. Of course, we had to go check it out!!



It was cool to see that one of the lagoons that the famous landscape architect, Olmstead, designed was still there, too.



Really recommend the book!!