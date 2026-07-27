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Lakeside Prayer with the Pooch by alophoto
Photo 2573

Lakeside Prayer with the Pooch

27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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Corinne C ace
A peaceful area
July 27th, 2026  
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