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Walking with the Nephews by alophoto
Photo 2575

Walking with the Nephews

Last night, we celebrated my nephew, Miles' 11th birthday.

We enjoyed his favorite dinner of grilled hamburgers, homemade chocolate chip cookies and homemade ice cream sandwiches.

After all of the feasting, we took a walk. They sky was really pretty.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
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katy ace
It looks like a beautiful way to end the day. Happy birthday to Mike.
July 29th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Great composition with the bike half way down the street
July 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cool sky! Happy birthday Miles
July 29th, 2026  
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