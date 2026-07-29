Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2575
Walking with the Nephews
Last night, we celebrated my nephew, Miles' 11th birthday.
We enjoyed his favorite dinner of grilled hamburgers, homemade chocolate chip cookies and homemade ice cream sandwiches.
After all of the feasting, we took a walk. They sky was really pretty.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2575
photos
136
followers
120
following
705% complete
View this month »
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
28th July 2026 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
boys
,
clouds
,
dusk
,
bikes
katy
ace
It looks like a beautiful way to end the day. Happy birthday to Mike.
July 29th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Great composition with the bike half way down the street
July 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very cool sky! Happy birthday Miles
July 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close