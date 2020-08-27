Previous
by alrightmidnight
2 / 365

27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Amanda

@alrightmidnight
Just joined! Hope to keep this up.
PhylM-S ace
He reminds me of when I lived in Hawaii! Loved these guys. fav.
August 28th, 2020  
Amanda
@elatedpixie That's where I took this. :)
August 28th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@alrightmidnight Awesome! They are so cool and he's no exception! Welcome to 365!
August 28th, 2020  
