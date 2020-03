March 15, 2020 5:47 PM Philippine Standard Time (UTC+08:00)Bukidnon, PhilippinesWe are raising our flags to our front-liners, the first responders. In this time of crisis, we rise together as one strong nation. We got this. šŸ’ŖšŸ¼#WorldwideMinute2020 #WWM2020šŸ‡µšŸ‡­šŸ‡µšŸ‡­šŸ‡µšŸ‡­ #bukidnonmyhome @paulawallisphotography