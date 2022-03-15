Previous
Worldwide Minute 2022 by altadc
Worldwide Minute 2022

March 15, 2022 5:47 PM Philippine Standard Time (UTC+08:00)
Bukidnon, Philippines
Looking out from the window.
#WorldwideMinute2022 #WWM2022
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Alta D©

@altadc
I have decided to try this project all over again! This is 365 year 2! I hope i can finish this one smoothly. Thank you...
