Linda's arrangement
This was a flower arrangement from the funeral for Linda Krabacher.
1st January 2023
1st Jan 23
Shera
@altmanhome
I'm an amateur photographer, dispatcher, writer and aspiring artist who is addicted to snail mail. I do Postcrossing when I can and LOVE stickers....
Tags
flowers
,
funeral
