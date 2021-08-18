Sign up
16 / 365
A place on my wall …
The finished jigsaw in full colour .. need to find a frame now and the best place to hang it ❤️
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
0
0
Manda - A Moment ...
ace
@amandacroottaylor
Hi, I am Amanda, a novice photographer in Wales🏴. Not so secretely wishing I could stop working and take photographs all day!
19
photos
16
followers
51
following
4% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
My first ever 365 started July 2021 ..
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
17th August 2021 11:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
