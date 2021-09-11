Sign up
12 / 365
Family catch up
My niece and my dad ❤️
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
1
0
Manda - A Moment ...
ace
@amandacroottaylor
Hi, I am Amanda, a novice photographer in Wales🏴. Not so secretely wishing I could stop working and take photographs all day! Friends and family...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sweet portrait and nice use of selective color!
September 11th, 2021
