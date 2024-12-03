Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
From the Perspective of a Kid.
It occurred to me while watching my kids work in the kitchen, that this is the angle from which they perceive life right now.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Amanda S.
@amandas
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A14 5G
Taken
3rd December 2024 9:42am
Tags
kitchen
,
kids
,
cooking
,
perspective
