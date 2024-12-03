Previous
From the Perspective of a Kid. by amandas
11 / 365

From the Perspective of a Kid.

It occurred to me while watching my kids work in the kitchen, that this is the angle from which they perceive life right now.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Amanda S.

@amandas
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact