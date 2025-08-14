Previous
Beauty in Dry Places by amandas
26 / 365

Beauty in Dry Places

I was struck by how lovely this succulent/cactus garden was. I typically don't care for desert landscaping, but I found this inspiring.
14th August 2025

Amanda S.

@amandas
