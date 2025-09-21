Previous
Simple Joys by amandas
29 / 365

Simple Joys

My girl, singing in the rain. It's been a long, hot, dry summer. She couldn't help but enjoy the change in weather and it came out in song.
Amanda S.

@amandas
