29 / 365
Simple Joys
My girl, singing in the rain. It's been a long, hot, dry summer. She couldn't help but enjoy the change in weather and it came out in song.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Amanda S.
@amandas
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A14 5G
Taken
21st September 2025 4:59pm
Public
red
singing
joy
peace
rain
