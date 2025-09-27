Previous
Kestrel by amandas
30 / 365

Kestrel

Barely visible, atop the electrical pole, a kestrel was calling out. My daughter and I had not heard a Kestrel call before, but we found it to be charming and intriguing
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Amanda S.

@amandas
