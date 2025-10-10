Sign up
32 / 365
Making Memories
Took the kids up the mountain for a picnic. They love exploring in nature and finding hidden gems such as a special rock, or a heart-shaped leaf.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Amanda S.
@amandas
365
Galaxy A14 5G
10th October 2025 2:21pm
kids
picnic
mountains
memories
simple joys
