funny how life works

my friend and i tried stand-up paddling for the first time today!! originally, we wanted to visit another spot, but it was closed and we were pretty bummed. when we walk towards the lake, we were surprised to see people paddling. so we decided right then and there to try it ourselves. it was super fun and chill, we enjoyed it 200%!



lesson learned: life’s full of unexpected turns, but that’s what makes it exciting