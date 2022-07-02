Previous
Next
fun fun ride by amaraharlena
10 / 365

fun fun ride

this ride somehow feels satisfying because we biked from GBK to PIK, a route i probably couldn’t imagine riding last year. it was actually only 29km far haha, but still a proud moment for me
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Filza Amara

@amaraharlena
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise