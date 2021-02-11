Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Quarantine Life
Day 10 of quarantine life! Mandatory 14 day isolation after entering Sth. Korea. Getting in the reading... but looking forward to putting on one of those hats and getting outside to start my photography journey! Day 1 of picking up a camera!!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amarante
@amarante
Hi... my first time doing the 365project! Just starting my photography journey and hoping this will help me figure out my camera and improve my...
1
photos
0
followers
4
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
reading
,
life
,
first
,
pic
,
isolation
,
quarantine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close