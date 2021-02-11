Previous
Quarantine Life by amarante
Quarantine Life

Day 10 of quarantine life! Mandatory 14 day isolation after entering Sth. Korea. Getting in the reading... but looking forward to putting on one of those hats and getting outside to start my photography journey! Day 1 of picking up a camera!!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Amarante

@amarante
Hi... my first time doing the 365project! Just starting my photography journey and hoping this will help me figure out my camera and improve my...
