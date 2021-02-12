Previous
I can see freedom!! by amarante
2 / 365

Two days to release from quarantine!
I've been locked behind the blinds not thinking about outside because I knew I couldn't go there.. but in two days time I can! So let's have a peek! Oh the anticipation!
12th February 2021

Amarante

@amarante
Hi... my first time doing the 365project! Just starting my photography journey and hoping this will help me figure out my camera and improve my...
Photo Details

