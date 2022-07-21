Sign up
Korean Pagoda
There's so many of these structures all over Korea. The architecture is amazing and so colourful!
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Amarante
@amarante
Ok... let's give it YET another go! I've been attempting to get started at photography for years but always give up after a few months!...
architecture
,
pagoda
,
korea
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful setting. Good to see you back.
July 21st, 2022
Amarante
@wakelys
Thankyou! Good to be back!
July 21st, 2022
