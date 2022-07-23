Previous
Korean Rose by amarante
Korean Rose

Nothing like how I photographed it.. but it's so fun to play with the colours. I used Lightroom to change it completely!

I think it also helps me to realize it's ok if I don't get it perfect when shooting it. Playing with the colours, lights and shadows is actually really satisfying too!
Amarante

