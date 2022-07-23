Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
Korean Rose
Nothing like how I photographed it.. but it's so fun to play with the colours. I used Lightroom to change it completely!
I think it also helps me to realize it's ok if I don't get it perfect when shooting it. Playing with the colours, lights and shadows is actually really satisfying too!
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amarante
@amarante
Ok... let's give it YET another go! I've been attempting to get started at photography for years but always give up after a few months!...
3
photos
13
followers
24
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd July 2022 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
lightroom
,
korean rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close