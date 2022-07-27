Previous
Reflections by amarante
7 / 365

Reflections

Just for fun! Reminding myself photography is first and foremost... fun! It's my hobby that I hope will lead to something more someday!

But first and foremost.. it's fun!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Amarante

@amarante
Ok... let's give it YET another go! I've been attempting to get started at photography for years but always give up after a few months!...
