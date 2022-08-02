Sign up
10 / 365
Ireland
Think I might be feeling a little homesick....
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
2
0
Amarante
@amarante
Ok... let's give it YET another go! I've been attempting to get started at photography for years but always give up after a few months!...
10
photos
14
followers
27
following
2% complete
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd August 2022 12:57pm
Tags
pin
,
ireland
,
souvenir
Susan Wakely
ace
Home is in the heart and will always be there.
August 2nd, 2022
Amarante
@wakelys
for sure!
August 2nd, 2022
