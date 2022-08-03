Previous
Dreamcatcher by amarante
11 / 365

Dreamcatcher

Made it today with the students for Summer Camp... seem to be really into photographing things really close up these days!

Or maybe cause it's 65,000 degrees outside.. I'm more inclined to stay indoors!!
3rd August 2022

Amarante

@amarante
Ok... let's give it YET another go! I've been attempting to get started at photography for years but always give up after a few months!...
